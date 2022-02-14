Suspect in six-hour standoff charged with attempted felonious assault

Tyler Morley, 22, is suspected of firing a shot at a Mansfield police officer.

A 22-year-old man accused of firing a gunshot at a city police officer has been charged with attempted felonious assault.

Tyler Morley also has been charged with resisting arrest for a Saturday standoff at 228 Clairmont Ave., police Chief Keith Porch said.

At press time, Morley remained at large following the six-hour standoff.

"We would like for him to turn himself in peacefully so we can prevent any future incidents," Porch said.

The chief said he didn't know how much of a head start Morley may have gotten.

"He could be anywhere," Porch said.

Search turned over to regional fugitive task force

He added the search for Morley has been turned over to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Officer Jacob Oblak spotted Morley outside the residence around 5 p.m. Saturday and knew he had a warrant for domestic violence.

Porch said when Oblak tried to serve Morley, a struggle ensued. He said Oblak went to deploy his Taser, and Morley showed a handgun.

"The officer retreated. A shot could be heard," Porch said.

The suspect then went back inside the residence, the chief added.

"We're very fortunate the officer was not injured," Porch said at the scene around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police recovered shell casing, live round

Porch said by phone Monday morning that a spent shell casing and a live round were recovered on the porch.

Of Oblak, he said, "He's doing good, obviously a little shaken by the incident, which is to be expected."

Oblak is in his second stint with city police. He left to work for the Garfield Heights Police Department before returning last August.

"He's a great guy," Porch said. "I appreciate him realizing that Mansfield is the best place in Ohio to work."

Saturday's standoff started on the second shift. By the time it wrapped up without resolution, third-shift officers were on duty.

Lamont Williams was heading home from his job at Harmony House when he saw the incident. He was driving north on Bowman Street.

"I just shook my head," Williams said while the standoff was underway. "You can't shoot at the police. The whole city will show up, and that's what happened."

In addition to city police, the Richland County Sheriff's Office, Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol and Ontario police responded to the scene.

Cruisers blocked traffic in either direction as law enforcement lined the street outside the Clairmont Avenue residence.

Fire department personnel were on standby in case anyone needed medical treatment.

Police tried to negotiate with suspect

"Nobody wants to hurt you. You need to come out with your hands up," said an officer using a bullhorn.

As flurries fell from a slate gray sky, the Allied Special Operations Response Team arrived around 6:45 p.m. Two of the members headed inside the mobile command center to debrief with Porch and Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.

Meanwhile, onlookers camped out at the New Millennium Car Wash in their vehicles to see what happened next.

Around 7:15, ASORT went to the front door but did not enter. A drone was sent in but got caught on something, according to traffic on the police scanner.

At 8 p.m., two members of the street department put barricades at the intersection of West Fourth and Bowman streets.

ASORT returned to the house about 9:15 p.m. About 10 minutes later, officers fired tear gas into the house.

"Mansfield Police Department, search warrant," an officer yelled, telling anyone inside to exit the residence.

The officer repeatedly gave the command for the next 10 or 15 minutes, to no avail, before police entered the house.

"The subject was found not to be in the residence," Porch said.

Porch said Morley is to be considered armed and dangerous. He added charges could be amended to possibly felonious assault.

Prosecutor Gary Bishop declined to comment Monday.

November standoff took place next door to 228 Clairmont Ave.

Clairmont Avenue was also the site of a recent standoff that happened next door to 228 Clairmont.

Around 10:40 a.m. Nov. 11, Kenneth Black II fled on foot, bolting from the rear of the residence at 236 Clairmont Ave. with a number of police and SWAT officers trailing after him.

He was arrested a couple of blocks later.

Black had felony charges of abduction and aggravated burglary stemming from an incident when he allegedly threatened a woman he knew with a knife and then fled.

The standoff began around 4 a.m. when officers located Black and began lengthy negotiations began with him.

When Black fled the house, officers were forced to use a stun gun on him during the foot pursuit.

