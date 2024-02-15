Suspect in slaying of Barrow County parents remains hospitalized

The suspect in the slaying of a Barrow County couple on Feb. 8 remains hospitalized, but will face malice murder charges, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

Cody Donavan Jones, 35, the son of the victims, is in an undisclosed hospital under guard, according to the sheriff's office.

He will be charged with murder once released, deputies reported.

The victims were also identified Wednesday as Susan Denise Arvold, 66, and her husband, Michael Alan Arvold, 64.

The shooting was reported about 5:40 a.m. at a home on Kendall Park Drive inside a subdivision of single-family homes west of Bethlehem.

Deputies reported earlier that Jones, the couple’s son, made the 911 call in regards to the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Suspect in slaying of Barrow County couple remains hospitalized