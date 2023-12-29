Suspect in slayings of 2 teens on Christmas 2022 makes first appearance in Brevard court

The suspect in the shooting deaths of two Brevard teens, whose bodies were found on Christmas Day 2022 in a undeveloped area of Palm Bay called "The Compound," made his first court appearance Thursday.

A handcuffed Jamarcus Simpson, who faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jeremiah Brown, 14, and Travon Anthony Jr., 16, did not speak during the proceedings.

Christmas Day 2022 homicide victims Jeremiah Brown (left) and Travon Anthony Jr.

Simpson's lawyer said he would "waive argument today ... I'm just going to ask for the next court date."

Simpson will remain in Brevard County Jail, with the judge saying "I found there is enough to continue that no-bond hold at this time."

Simpson, who was 17 at the time of the slayings, was arrested Dec. 22 in St. Johns County on unrelated charges. He was extradited to Brevard County late Wednesday.

The investigation began on Dec. 25 last year, when Palm Bay police received a call that a person had been found dead by the side of the road off Camillo Circle Southwest. Responding officers found Jeremiah and Travon dead at the scene.

"Jamarcus Simpson is a cold-blooded killer who left our two victims to die alone and in the middle of nowhere so their families, or anyone else would never find them," Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said in a release immediately after Simpson's arrest.

Simpson's next court appearance is set for Jan. 25.

