Suspect in SLO County shooting arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A shooting in Nipomo on Thursday led to the arrest of a Guadalupe man on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies responded for a report of a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” public information officer Raquel Zick told the Tribune on Friday. “Suspect fled prior to deputies arrival and the adult male victim was transported to an area hospital.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office detectives then identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ricardo Lopez of Guadalupe, Zick said.

Later that day, Lopez was tracked to the area of Highway 1 at Mesa View Drive at 12:08 p.m., Zick said, where he was taken into custody on charges of attempted murder, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol.

Lopez was booked at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Mari, and is being held on $1 million bail, Zick said.

“The victim is expected to survive,” Zick said.