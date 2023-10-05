Suspect smashes windows at McAlister’s Deli in Monroe

Someone took a baseball bat to the windows at a McAlister’s Deli Wednesday evening in Monroe, North Carolina.

Several people reached out to Channel 9 sharing posts about the incident at McAlister’s Deli off Highway 74 in Monroe. The Monroe Police Department confirmed to Channel 9 that someone smashed $10,000 worth of windows at the restaurant.

The suspect hasn’t been identified yet, but the Monroe Police Department shared a photo of them on social media.

Monroe police added that they’re also looking to speak with a person of interest in the case. Photos of that person were shared on Facebook.

McAlister's Deli Property Damage Event...This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators are currently working... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Thursday, October 5, 2023

McAlister’s Deli confirmed the incident to Channel 9 and said the business was reopened on Thursday.

Photos sent to Channel 9 showed the broken windows, with plywood being put up to cover the holes in the building.

According to a representative for McAlister’s Deli, nobody was hurt during the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

