Suspect in Snohomish County courthouse standoff held on $1M bail

A first court appearance was held Tuesday for the Woodinville man accused in an armed standoff at the Snohomish County courthouse that prompted an hourslong lockdown on Monday.

At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, 32-year-old David Hsu entered the courthouse lobby with several firearms and a bulletproof vest.

He was immediately confronted by law enforcement marshals who ordered him to drop his weapons, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Hsu placed two rifles on the ground, but refused to let go of any additional firearms and weapons, nor leave the building.

He was then contained in the lobby by marshals, who placed the courthouse on lockdown.

More than 80 police units responded to the scene. Municipal agencies throughout southern Snohomish County covered priority patrol calls while deputies were on scene, according to SCSO.

SWAT negotiators responded to the scene and communicated with Hsu as the Snohomish County campus, which includes the courthouse and two administrative buildings, remained in lockdown for approximately three hours.

Hsu surrendered without further incident at about 3:30 p.m.

He was then arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Detectives with the SCSO Major Crimes Unit recovered two rifles, four handguns, over 300 rounds of ammunition, a ballistic armor vest, multiple ballistic armor inserts, six knives, a hatchet and brass knuckles from the lobby of the courthouse, according to SCSO.

Hsu’s bail was set at $1 million in his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

He is facing charges of intimidating a judge, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit, disorderly conduct and entering where weapons are prohibited.