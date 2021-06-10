UPDATE: Suspect in Snydertown murders denied bail

Jun. 10—Matthew J. Reed who is accused of a triple homicide inside a Snydertown home pleaded that he wasn't a bad person before being denied bail Thursday.

Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz requested denial of bail for Reed, age 23, who pleaded his case in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.

Gembic listened then granted Matulewicz's request.

A dispute over a vehicle purchase caused Reed to "snap" when he shot and killed the three victims Wednesday, according to arrest papers.

Reed confessed to murdering Susan Williams, 58, James Dicken, 59, and an unidentified 17-year-old male at 3425 Snydertown Road, Trooper Josiah Reiner, state police at Stonington, wrote in a criminal affidavit.

Reiner wrote in arrest papers that Reed said he "'snapped' and started shooting and when he was done all three victims were deceased. Reed said that he was terrified and just took the vehicle and left the scene."

Reiner charged Reed with three counts of homicide and one count each of robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Reed is scheduled to be arraigned this morning before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic. Reed is being held at Northumberland County Jail, Coal Township.

According to arrest papers, Reed planned to steal a 1997 Toyota Camry from the victims and brought a gun to kill them if he needed to. Reed told police that he was working to purchase the vehicle but a dispute ensued and the victims intended to sell the vehicle to someone else, arrest papers state.

A witness said she saw Reed outside the victims' home as they looked over the car about noon Wednesday, according to court documents. The vehicle was gone by 3 p.m. and later recovered at the Sunbury boat launch off South Front Street. Reed was apprehended about 8:15 p.m. nearby at Haven Ministry Center, a homeless shelter where he was living.

The murder scene and the shelter are separated by about 8 miles.

Investigators spoke with an acquaintance of Reed's, according to court documents, who told police that Reed confessed to the murders. The acquaintance told police that Reed asked them to tell police they were together all day, court documents said. The individual also told police that Reed asked them to hide his gun, which they declined, according to court documents.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.