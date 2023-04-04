Suspect sought in $1,220 northern Berks retail theft

Apr. 3—Police are looking for a man who stole about $1,220 worth of tools and other items from the Lowe's store in Tilden Township, Tilden police said Monday.

Chief William J. McEllroy III gave the following account:

On March 18 at about 12:10 p.m. a male wearing a Nike Air hoodie and baseball cap arrived at the store in a white work style van with an obstructed registration plate.

The suspect entered the store, took items and sprinted out of the store through the garden section. He loaded his vehicle with the stolen merchandise and quickly drove off the lot.

The same supsect is wanted in a similar theft on March 3 at a Lowe's in Pottsville.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the male is asked to contact Tilden police at 610-562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.