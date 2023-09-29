Suspect sought after 21-year-old woman shot in chest in Laurel shooting Wednesday night

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest and another victim was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in Laurel Wednesday night, according to new details released late Thursday.

The Laurel Police Department responded to the 400 building of Hollybrook Apartments around 9:40 p.m. The woman suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said in a Facebook post, and was taken by helicopter to a trauma center in "serious but stable condition."

A 21-year-old man suffered minor facial injuries and declined EMS transport, the Facebook post said. Chief Danny Wright said he had been "grazed" by a bullet.

James Surratt, a 25-year-old Laurel man, is wanted by the Laurel Police Department in connection with the shooting on charges of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and others.

Surratt has ties to both Hollybrook and Millsboro, police said. The gun used in the shooting has not been recovered and police said Surratt is "believed to be armed and dangerous." If seen, do not approach or confront him, police said. Call 911.

Anyone with information should contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or by sending the department a Facebook message. Information can be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crimestoppers by texting "KEYWORD" followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crimestoppers that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man wanted in Laurel shooting, 21-year-old woman in serious condition