Suspect sought in 3 separate shootings Wednesday in Kansas City and Grandview, cops say

Kansas City police said Wednesday morning they were looking for a person they think shot three people in three separate locations in Kansas City and Grandview.

The first two shootings happened in Kansas City. The third, a homicide, happened in Grandview.

At 8:19 a.m. police were called to a shooting near Ruskin Way and Sycamore Terrace. Eight minutes later, at 8:27 a.m., they were called to a second shooting at about a mile away at Longview Road and Food Lane, Sgt. Jake Becchina, with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Both victims in the Kansas City shootings are thought to be alive, Becchina said.

At 8:31 a.m., Grandview police responded to a fatal shooting in the 11900 block of Smalley Avenue, Kansas City police said.

The description of the suspect and vehicle in each of the three shootings was similar, Becchina said.

Police distributed a photo of the suspect vehicle from the Kansas City shootings. It is a green Dodge Dakota extended cab truck with gray trim and silver wheels. There is also a large white sticker in the rear window and a push lawnmower in the truck bed.

The Missouri license plate on the truck begins with the characters JW43.

The suspect, believed to be male, was thought to be wearing a skull mask, Becchina said.

Police are asking anyone who sees this vehicle or suspect to keep at a distance and to call 911 immediately.

