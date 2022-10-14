Suspect sought in aggravated battery investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released pictures of a suspect wanted in possible connection with a shooting.

JSO is asking for the community’s help in identifying the suspect.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 1, 2022, in the area of 400 Lane Ave. S.

JSO is looking for this suspect in connection with a shooting.

If anyone has information on the shooting or the suspect, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

