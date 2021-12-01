Suspect sought in armed robbery of Panama City laundromat arrested Tuesday

PANAMA CITY — A suspect wanted in an armed robbery of a local business early Monday has been arrested.

According to a news release from the Panama City Police Department, 33-year-old Brian Edmonis was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

Edmonis was suspected of armed robbery of the Fresh Scent Coin Laundry on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Monday. He was observed by PCPD detectives on Tuesday standing next to his vehicle in the 1500 block of Mulberry Avenue. As they were approaching, detectives detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle, the release said.

After detaining Edmonis, officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and Edmonis' residence. During the search, detectives found U.S. currency in $1 and $5 denominations, a firearm, and clothing and shoes matching those observed in video evidence the suspect had been wearing while committing the crime, the release stated.

Edmonis is currently booked in the Bay County Jail.

