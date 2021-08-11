Suspect sought in attempted carjacking Monday at Detroit gas station

Aug. 11—Detroit police are looking for a 29-year-old man in connection with an attempted carjacking on Monday and are asking the public for help to find him, officials said.

Investigators have named Jordan Miller as a suspect.

Police accuse him of trying to carjack a 54-year-old woman at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at a gas station in the 900 block of Mack near Interstate 75. The gas station participates in the city's Project Green Light program.

A man got into the woman's 2014 BMW X3 SUV as she was pumping gas. Police said the woman tried to stop him and an altercation ensued. Good Samaritans intervened and helped her, they said, before the man fled on foot. He was last seen traveling east on Mack.

Anyone with information on the incident, on Miller or his whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Miller is currently wanted for absconding from probation. He has two convictions on drug charges in Monroe County. In his latest, he was sentenced to a maximum of three years in prison in January and absconded from probation the following month.

