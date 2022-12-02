LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is seeking help from the public to determine the suspect of an attempted robbery at a Family Express.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Family Express on 323 Sagamore Parkway.

The male suspect brandished a gun at the clerk working that night and demanded the clerk hand over the money. The clerk refused to give the suspect any money, at which time the suspect fled on foot, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black male, who stood at around 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a red and blue mask, grey and white coat, black sleeves and blue jeans according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this stabbing call police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Suspect sought in attempted robbery at Family Express