Suspect sought in attempted Swampscott bank robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect they say tried robbing a bank in Swampscott Monday morning.

Officers responding to Salem 5 Bank on Paradise Road around 8:02 a.m. for a reported robbery found that the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt, according to Swampscott Police.

The suspect, described by witnesses as a white man in his mid to late 50s with blonde facial hair and blue/green eyes, allegedly approached the teller and handed them a note demanding money. The teller, however, did not hand any money over, causing the suspect to collect his note and flee from the scene.

Police say he ran through the mall parking lot in the direction of Essex Street. He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and a tan ball cap.

The man remains at large and anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to contact Swampscott detectives.

“The safety and security of our community are of paramount importance to the Swampscott Police Department,” officials wrote in a social media post. “We are working closely with Salem 5 Bank to ensure the well-being of their employees, customers, and the general public. We extend our gratitude to our Law Enforcement partners, Massachusetts State Police Detectives from District Attorney Paul Tucker’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Unit, and the FBI Bank Robbery Task force for their collaborative efforts in addressing this matter. Together, we will continue striving to maintain the safety and security of our community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

