Suspect sought in Brandon bank robbery, Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office says

Authorities are trying to identify the person who robbed a Hillsborough County bank Monday.

The man walked into a Regions Bank branch located at 11314 Causeway Blvd. just before 1 p.m. and handed a teller a note that demanded money, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday night.

He was given an undisclosed sum and left the bank with the money, the release said.

The suspect is described as a white male between 30-40 years old, 5′8″ to 5′10″ tall and about 150 pounds.

His clothing and appearance are similar to a suspect being sought in an attempted bank robbery Nov. 4 at The Bank of Tampa in Brandon, the Sheriff’s Office said.