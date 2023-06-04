Suspect sought after child sexual abuse materials found in Arizona City home

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who it believes possesses hundreds of child sexual abuse materials, according to the Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received an emergency report regarding a "sexual exploitation" case involving a man identified as 39-year-old James Ibach. A search warrant was granted for Ibach's home in Arizona City, according to authorities.

According to the Sheriff's Office, detectives found multiple devices owned by Ibach that contained hundreds of child sexual abuse materials.

The Sheriff's Office said Ibach was tipped off regarding the detectives' investigation by those close to him.

When the deputies went to the suspect's house, they learned that Ibach had left his house prior to their arrival, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about his current location is urged to contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office at 520-866-5111.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Pinal County deputies find child sex abuse materials; suspect sought