Suspect sought in connection with bank robbery in Medford

The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to Friday morning’s bank robbery.

Police responded to the Brookline Bank at 201 Salem Street in Medford just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery taking place.

The suspect entered the bank and handed a teller a note indicating that he was robbing the bank, according to police. The suspect then fled on foot and it is unknown if he had a motor vehicle or a partner waiting for him.

No weapon was shown or implied to be used police said.

The suspect, depicted below, is described as a black male who is 5′5″ – 5′ 7″ tall, medium build, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and covering his forehead to his eyes. He also wore a light blue medical-type mask to help conceal his identity. Police say they believe he is between the ages of 50 and 57 years old.

The Medford Police is working along with the FBI on this investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

