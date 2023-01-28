Suspect sought in connection to commercial breaking and entering in Roxbury, police say

Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a commercial breaking and entering in Roxbury on Friday.

The incident happened around 8:25 a.m. Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, police said the suspect used a prying device to open a locked office door.

Police described the suspect as a Black female, 25-35 years old, and standing 5′3″- 5′5″ tall with a medium to heavy build and short hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black face mask, black North Face jacket, purple leggings with grey Croc style shoes and carrying a skinny purple cane or walking stick, police said.

The suspect walked away on Ruggles Street and had been seen before the incident in the area of Ziegler Street and Warren Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the motor vehicle or the suspect is urged to call Boston detectives at 617-343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

