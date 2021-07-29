Suspect sought in Detroit shooting, kidnapping surrenders

Jul. 28—Marcus Montgomery, suspected in a shooting and kidnapping Tuesday on the city's west side, surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening, police said.

Officials said Wednesday morning that Emoni Smith, 20, alleged to have been kidnapped by Montgomery, had been found safe. Smith and Montgomery, 31, know each other, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Smith was sitting in a red Ford Explorer with another woman, also 20, in the area of East Warren Avenue and Penrod near the Southfield Freeway at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday when a man physically forced Smith into his car and drove away.

Police said the woman who was with Smith followed the man, but was shot when he fired at her vehicle The man then fled east on West Chicago Road toward Greenfield.

The shooting victim was hospitalized in temporary serious condition, they said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hani Barghouti contributed.