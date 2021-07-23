Suspect sought in double shooting on Pingree in Detroit

Jul. 23—Detroit police are seeking a suspect in connection with a shooting this week that left one person dead and another injured.

A red Taurus pulled up to a home in the 2500 block of Pingree at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday and someone inside opened fire, striking the two victims, police said in a statement.

One, identified as an 18-year-old woman, died from her injuries.

Police did not release information on the other victim.

The Taurus was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.