Suspect sought after Falls store clerk attacked with hammer

Jan. 19—Niagara Falls Police are asking for the public's help following a violent armed robbery that occurred 7 a.m. Friday at the gas station at Buffalo Avenue and 63rd Street.

A suspect armed with a hammer attacked a female clerk causing serious injuries before stealing cash and merchandise from the store. During the course of the robbery, a male customer who was driving a black Acura sedan came into the store and had an interaction with the suspect as the suspect appeared to pretend that he was the store clerk. Detectives are trying to locate that male customer to talk to him.

The suspect was last seen walking east on Buffalo Avenue from 68th Street.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen this suspect or has information regarding his identity to contact Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at 716-286-4553 or the General Information Number at 716-286-4711