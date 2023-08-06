Suspect sought in fatal shooting of two men in El Sereno

Los Angeles police are searching for a gunman responsible for the fatal shooting of two men early Sunday in El Sereno, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene in the 4900 block of Templeton Street around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a speeding car, said Officer Norma Eisenman, an LAPD spokeswoman.

Officers found two men in their thirties with gunshot wounds. Both men, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman remains at large.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.