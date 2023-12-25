Suspect sought in Florida fatal mall shooting; $5K reward for information leading to arrest: police

Authorities in Florida have issued an arrest warrant for the man they accuse of fatally shooting another man that he "targeted" at a shopping mall two days before Christmas.

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public's help, including announcing Sunday a $5,000 reward, in locating Albert Shell Jr., 39, who is wanted for premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During a press conference, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said the victim was killed after he was shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall, which is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

When arriving at the scene, officers found David Nathaniel Barron, 40, dead inside the mall and a woman who was shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspected Florida mall shooter's arrest.

Several other people inside the mall suffered injuries during the shooting, including one person with chest pain and another with a broken arm, police said.

Police said Shell ran from the mall after the shooting.

In response to the shooting, the mall released a statement to say it would remain closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The Ocala Police Department wrote in a post on X that several people were injured in a shooting at the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, the mall’s corporate owner, WPG, said that they were working with the Ocala Police Department in the investigation of what happened.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved," the statement said. "The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority."

Police are asking anyone with information on Shell's whereabouts to call 352-656-6137 and added that a $5,000 reward is being offered in the lead to his arrest.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice," police said.





