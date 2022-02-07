Suspect sought in forgery of $32K in checks stolen at Southeast Clarke Park in Athens

Athens-Clarke police are trying to identify a woman they say went on a fraudulent check-cashing spree in at least eight metro-Atlanta cities, collecting more than $32,000.

The victim of the forged checks, a 39-year-old Winterville woman, reported her checks were stolen Jan. 31 when someone entered her car at Southeast Clarke Park on Whit Davis Road.

The woman’s car was one of at least six vehicles broken into that day, according to Athens-Clarke police reports. All of the vehicles were driven to the park by women, including the wife of an Athens-Clarke police officer.

Police released these photos Monday of a woman they said cashed forged checks stolen in Athens.

Police released photos of the suspect Monday that were taken at one of the locations where forged checks were cashed on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. The suspect also had the victim’s driver’s license and used it in the transactions, police said.

Police said the stolen checks were cashed in Buford, Dacula, Norcross, Kennesaw, Woodstock, Douglasville, Conyers and Covington.

The victim told police that the passenger-side window on her car was shattered by the thief who stole her purse.

Another Athens woman told police that her purse was stolen and her debit card was used to take money from her account, but police did not have a figure readily available Monday on the amount stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Nathaniel Franco at (762) 400-7100 or Nathaniel.Franco@accgov.com.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens GA police seek to ID woman who cashed $32,000 in stolen checks