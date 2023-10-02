Suspect sought in Fort Mill bank robbery after passing note, police say

A Fort Mill bank was robbed by a suspect who presented a note demanding money, police said.

The robbery Friday afternoon before 4:30 p.m. happened at the First Citizens branch on S.C. 160 near Interstate 77, according to a Fort Mill Police Department incident report and a written statement from the department.

No one was hurt, police said. No weapon was shown. No arrests have been made.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a tan t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and glasses.

The suspect took money and fled on foot, police said. The amount of money taken has not been released.

The branch is across S.C. 160 from the Kingsley commercial area, just east of I-77 Exit 85. The area is one of the busiest stretches of road in York County.

Fort Mill police, and officers and K-9 from the Rock Hill Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office, responded.

The incident was the third in 10 days in York County at a bank or credit union where a suspect passed a note to employees demanding money.

On Sept. 19, a suspect fled after giving a teller a demand note at a bank branch off Celanese Road in Rock Hill. That case remains unsolved, Rock Hill police said.

On Sept. 27, a suspect was charged and remains in the York County jail after passing a note demanding money to a teller at a credit union in Rock Hill, according to police and court records.