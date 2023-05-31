The Silent Witness program is seeking information on a case where the suspect, authorities say, stole money from a woman at her Glendale home while also firing his gun.

About 9:22 a.m. May 1, an unknown man entered a home's yard and pointed a handgun at the homeowner, grabbing her hair and forcing her upstairs into her bedroom to seize money, according to a Silent Witness flyer. The suspect shot a round in the closet as he rummaged through the victim's belongings, according to Silent Witness.

The suspect is described by Silent Witness as a younger Hispanic man, standing 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 140 pounds. He was wearing a black Diamondback hat, a black T-shirt, black pants, black Gator mask and white tennis shoes, the Silent Witness flyer detailed. The suspect then left on foot.

The assailant is wanted on armed robbery and kidnapping charges, according to Silent Witness.

There is a $1,000 cash reward for information sent to Silent Witness that leads to the suspect's arrest. Tipsters are asked to call 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers, or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips may be made through silentwitness.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect sought in Glendale home robbery caught on video