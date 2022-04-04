Suspect sought in Hahira murder

Apr. 4—HAHIRA — A man was slain in Hahira over the weekend, and authorities want the public's help in locating a suspect.

Around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Hahira police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's help with a death investigation at the Hahira Inn at the intersection of I-75 and Ga 122, a GBI statement said.

The police and Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies had responded to a 911 call about shots fired in a guest room.

The body of the victim has been taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy; his name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, the statement said.

Arrest warrants have been issued and police are looking for Davisha Latrice Johnson, 32, of Hahira, the GBI said. She and the victim knew each other, and Johnson is known to frequent areas in Valdosta and possibly Quitman, the statement said.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Davisha Johnson is asked to call 911, the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090, or the Hahira Police Department at 229-794-2440. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.