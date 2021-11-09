Suspect sought in Kensington shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a man they say fatally shot Shamecca Franklin, 28, in the head multiple times on Sunday in Kensington.
The shooting happened on East Willard Street.
PARIS (Reuters) -A policeman survived a knife attack in the French Riviera city of Cannes on Monday, with media quoting a police source as saying the assailant had said he was acting "in the name of the Prophet". The policeman emerged from the attack unscathed, saved from serious injury or worse by his bulletproof vest, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said. "I think that we can today sigh with relief that, although they have been hit hard psychologically, no police officer has been injured," Darmanin told reporters in Cannes.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details how AMC Entertainment, which is set to report earnings on Monday after the market close, is expecting to have an increase as moviegoers continue to come out to movie theaters after the post-pandemic era.
The funeral for Danish Baig, a Texas man who died at the Travis Scott concert, was held on Sunday in Colleyville in the Dallas-Forth Worth area. (Nov. 8)
As cinemas continue to struggle, AMC Entertainment wants to sell its popcorn outside the theaters. The world’s biggest movie theater chain said Thursday it will begin selling its popcorn at malls, supermarkets, and convenience stores in the US next year, both as a freshly popped option and in microwaveable packages. With pandemic changing up consumer habits, the movie theater company will also start selling fresh popcorn for takeout, pickup, and delivery—ways of retrieving food that have boomed during the pandemic.
Items that miss the holiday season because of shipping delays or the trucker shortage will end up on discount shelves, BMO analysts said.
Then-Wilson officers Joshua Taylor and Brandon Dingham tased a man 53 times shortly before he stopped breathing and became unresponsive. The jury recommended 10-year sentences.
Santa may have fewer eyes in homes this Christmas season after a Georgia judge — jokingly — banned the Elf on the Shelf. Cobb County Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard posted a mock order on Twitter Thursday banishing these elves.
‘Ms Loofe was needlessly mutilated by Trail and Boswell as part of the plan to satisfy her sexual desire,’ judge says
The ex-Paralympian will first have to meet the parents of the woman he murdered, Reeva Steenkamp.
(Reuters) -A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled United Airlines Holdings Inc can impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on its employees that only provides unpaid leave for workers who are exempted for medical or religious reasons. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, rejected arguments by employees that the airline was improperly putting them in an "impossible position" by forcing them to choose a vaccine or unpaid leave. Pittman was critical of United Airlines' approach toward employees seeking religious exemptions, but said in the end, human resources policy was up the company and no employee was forced to accept a vaccine.
Police have arrested a second carjacking suspect who fled on foot after leading police on a chase that ended in south suburban Oak Lawn.
The Vatican’s Apostolic Library, which is home to ancient manuscripts, rare books and reading rooms for scholars is opening its doors to the general public with a small new exhibition space aimed at pairing its artistic treasures with contemporary art. The inaugural exhibit “Tutti” (All) takes its inspiration from Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical “Brothers All” which combines his appeals for environmental sustainability, greater human fraternity and a more just socio-economic order in the post-COVID world.
An expert explains how men can help detect and prevent prostate cancer.
China's meat imports in October fell from a year ago to their lowest in 20 months, customs data showed on Sunday, as cheap domestic pork cut demand for overseas supplies. China brought in 664,000 tonnes of meat in October, down 12.8% from the same month a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs, the lowest since February 2020. The largest share of China's meat imports is pork, but domestic prices have plunged this year, after a surge in production following the devastating African swine fever epidemic outpaced demand.
The U.S. Justice Department charged a Ukraine national and a Russian in one of the worst ransomware attacks against American targets, court filings showed on Monday. The latest U.S. actions follow a slew of measures taken to combat a surge in ransomware that has struck several big companies, including an attack on the largest fuel pipeline in the United States that crippled fuel delivery for several days. An indictment accused Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, who was arrested in Poland last month, of breaking into Florida software provider Kaseya over the July 4 weekend.
In western Mexico a small squad of soldiers with about a half-dozen trucks and sandbag emplacements stands guard on a rural highway. In one direction, almost within earshot, one drug cartel operates a roadblock extorting farmers. The Mexican army has largely stopped fighting drug cartels here, instead ordering soldiers to guard the dividing lines between gang territories so they won’t invade each other’s turf — and turn a blind eye to the cartels’ illegal activities just a few hundred yards away.
Singapore's High Court on Monday suspended the scheduled execution of a Malaysian man believed to be mentally disabled until an appeal is heard, amid pleas from the international community and rights groups. Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, 33, was due to be executed by hanging on Wednesday for trying to smuggle less than 43 grams (1.5 ounces) of heroin into the country. The court granted a stay of the execution after Nagaenthran's defense lawyer, M. Ravi, argued that capital punishment for a mentally disabled person was a violation of Singapore’s Constitution.
"We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.
Gaige Grosskreutz testified Monday that he had tried to surrender to Kyle Rittenhouse but saw the teenager "reracking" his AR-15 rifle.