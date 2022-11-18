Suspect sought in Lodi man's death

Nov. 18—CLEMENTS — The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a man involved in the murder of a Lodi resident last May.

On May 1 at about 1:55 a.m., deputies responded to the report of a man down in the area of Highway 88 and Mackville Road in Clements.

The man, later identified as 45-year-old Steven Buchan, Jr. of Lodi, was pronounced dead at the scene and no further information was given.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office posted on social media that Buchan was found severely beaten and left for dead when deputies arrived on scene.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified three suspects during the course of their investigation.

Two of the three suspects, 43-year-old Lloyd Strack and 39-year-old Aaron Davis, are currently in custody and awaiting trial. Jason Blasingame, 36, is still at large, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the San Joaquin County Jail inmate log, Strack was booked on suspicion of murder on May 31, and Davis was booked on Sept. 13.

Both are being held without bail, and both are scheduled to appear before a judge in the Stockton branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court on Dec. 28.

"Blasingame and Strack are both full-patch members of the Stockton chapter of the Hell's Angels, and we believe Blasingame is actively being hidden from us by his associates," the Sheriff's Office said. "Steven Buchan Jr. did not have any ties to the outlaw motorcycle community, and we believe he was beaten to death for simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 209-468-4425, or Stockton CrimeStoppers 209-946-0600. CrimeStoppers offers as much as $10,000 for information.