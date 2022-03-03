Suspect sought after machete attack in York County near NC state line at Steele Creek

York County deputies are seeking a suspect who attacked another person with a machete Thursday morning near the border with Charlotte, officials said.

The victim was hospitalized, officials said. The identity and condition of the victim has not been released.

The suspect fled on foot after the victim was slashed around 1 a.m., said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

NOTICE: Deputies are in the area of Lighthouse Rd. Fort Mill looking for a man who attacked a person he knew with a machete around 1 AM. The suspect Stephen Tilley, a white male, ran away wearing black pants, black jacket, & is bald. If you see him let us know. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/VpCWYAy54r — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) March 3, 2022

The incident happened on Lighthouse Avenue, off S.C. 160 just south of the North Carolina border that leads to the Steele Creek area. The site is adjacent to the busy York County residential and commercial areas of Tega Cay and Fort Mill.

Deputies and law enforcement vehicles remained along S.C. 160 and Gold Hill Road Thursday morning during the morning commute.

The bald suspect was wearing black pants and a black jacket at the time of the attack, deputies said.

