Suspect sought after man and child wounded in Anchorage apartment shooting

Jan. 8—A man and his child were wounded during an exchange of gunfire after another man entered their East Anchorage apartment Sunday night, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning but police "do not have a public safety concern," an Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman said in an email Monday.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. after a man entered the apartment on East 43rd Avenue and "some type of interaction between the two men occurred" before they both fired shots, police said early Monday. The father was struck in the upper body and his child was struck in the lower body, police said. They said the child elementary school-aged.

The man who entered the apartment fled before police arrived, they said. Officers searched the area, including with drones and dogs, but he had not been located by Monday morning, they said.

The wounded man and child were brought to a hospital with what police described as injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said they are investigating what motivated the shooting but believe it is not random.

Anchorage police said they were not releasing any details, including a suspect description, to protect the integrity of the investigation.

A University of Alaska Anchorage alert sent out via text and email Sunday night described a white male with a handgun who was wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and black pants. The man was last seen Sunday night on Checkmate Drive heading toward trails east of campus, according to the alert.

Asked if Anchorage police could confirm that information and why the department chose not to share the suspect's description, APD spokeswoman Renee Oistad said the department does "not have a comment on information released by another police department."

If a public safety concern does arise, "we will release a statement stating as much," Oistad wrote. "As of right now, we have no further details to release in order to protect the integrity of the investigation."

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting or surveillance footage from the area to call dispatch at 311 or 907-786-8900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online.