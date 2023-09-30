Suspect sought after man is shot 9 times in Strawberry Mansion, officials say
STRAWBERRY MANSION - A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after someone shot him nine times in Strawberry Mansion.
The man sustained nine gunshot wounds on the 2500 block of North 31st Street, in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, early Saturday morning, about 12:45, according to officials.
Someone took him in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical, but stable condition.
Police are searching for a motive into the shooting and say no weapons were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.