Suspect sought in Mechanic Street armed robbery

Nov. 30—CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police and the C3I Unit continue to investigate an armed robbery that occurred early Wednesday evening at a gas station in the 800 block of North Mechanic Street.

Video surveillance photographs were released Thursday as investigators work to identify the armed suspect who robbed the business at 7:18 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect is asked to contact the C3I Unit at 301-777-0326, Cumberland Police at 301-777-1600. Anonymous information also may be provided to Crime Solvers at 877-722-4307