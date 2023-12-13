Suspect sought in Moses Lake armed robbery

Dec. 12—MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake Police Department is looking for a man who committed an armed robbery at a Moses Lake business early Tuesday morning.

Moses Lake Police Chief Dave Sands wrote in a press release that the suspect entered a Moses Lake business in the 2700 block of Broadway Avenue, brandished a weapon at the clerk and demanded money. The suspect was wearing a black jacket, red sweatpants and a bandanna over his face, Sands wrote.

"The suspect fled from the store on foot after receiving an amount of cash," Sands wrote.

Anyone that might have information on the case is asked to contact the MLPD, 509-764-3887, or MACC Dispatch, 509-762-1160.