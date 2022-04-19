Suspect sought after motorist shot in Roseville road-rage incident, police say

Roseville police are asking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who allegedly shot a man after a verbal altercation at a stop light this month.

Police said that on April 1, officers were alerted to a 51-year-old man who was at Regions Hospital in St. Paul and said he was shot in Roseville. He told officers that another man shot him around 1:30 p.m. while they were in separate vehicles and stopped at a red light between Minnesota 36 and County Road B.

He said he had exchanged words with the man, who was driving an SUV. He then fired a handgun, hitting him in the leg and arm.

The victim described the suspect as a Black man who is approximately 25 to 30 years of age and had short twists or dreadlocks that could be seen under a black stocking cap. He also had on gold-colored glasses.

Police on Monday released pictures of the suspect’s vehicle, which is a 2016 to 2022 black Chevrolet Trax with Minnesota license plates.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 651-792-7008 or submit an online tip at cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.

MAPLE GROVE SHOOTING

The Roseville case comes as police in Maple Grove investigate a fatal car-to-car shooting last weekend.

Police said the shooting took place around 3 p.m. Sunday after one person shot at another vehicle in the course of a dispute in the area of Hennepin County Road 30 and Garland Lane North. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a car off the roadway near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

The man died at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.

Related Articles