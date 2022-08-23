Suspect sought in late-night shooting near Phoenix neighborhood

On Monday night, around 10:40 p.m., officers at East 8th Steet and North Liberty Street saw a vehicle speeding. Two passengers fled the vehicle but were arrested shortly after.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers continued to follow the vehicle until it arrived at a local hospital. There, a man in his early 20s was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The victim was admitted to that hospital. Officials say his injuries were not considered critical.

JSO says that there is no suspect information at this time, but they do believe the shooting occurred at 1100 E. 11th St.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps



