Suspect sought in NYC Museum of Modern Art stabbings caught

Ross DiMattei
·2 min read
Gary Cabana / Credit: NYPD
Gary Cabana / Credit: NYPD

A man wanted for a violent attack in New York City's Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) on Saturday has been arrested in Philadelphia, CBS Philly reports. Police say they found him sleeping on a bench in a Greyhound bus terminal Monday night after he allegedly set fire to his hotel room.

They say he didn't put up a fight and was being questioned Tuesday morning.

The New York Police Department had identified the slusepct they were seeking in the stabbings as 60-year-old Gary Cabana, CBS New York reports, adding that Cabana's apartment building is a 10-minute walk from the museum.

The NYPD had released surveillance pictures and videos of the stabbing incident and suspect.

The video showed a man hopping over the MOMA counter before stabbing two 24-year-old employees – a man and a woman – multiple times. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

Investigators aren't sure about the man's motive but they say his museum membership had recently been revoked.

On Monday evening, Philadelphia police and firefighters were called to the Best Western Center City for reports of a fire inside a room on the fifth floor.

It was extinguished but caused extensive damage.

Fire investigators concluded it was the result of arson. After checking surveillance video and hotel records, which may have shown the room's occupant had checked in under his real name, police say they determined the fire was started by the MOMA stabbing suspect.

"We got information that this individual was also suicidal and was suffering from some mental health issues," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "So we realized that he was possibly armed and very dangerous."

It wasn't long before officers in Philadelphia found the man sleeping on a bench inside the bus station.

MOMA was scheduled to re-open Tuesday after being closed since the stabbings, CBS New York reports.

"[He's] usually quiet. You would never expect such a thing," Tom Donolin, one of Cabana's neighbors, told the station.

During the search for Cabana, the NYPD was monitoring a Facebook account that appeared to belong to him, CBS New York says. On Sunday, a post in the account called the stabbing at MoMA a "frame job" and said "words are sharper than knives. Bipolar is a tough road to hoe."

The post also said, "It wasn't SCREAM 6 at MoMA it was poke poke poke, wake-up call."

Zelensky to deliver virtual address to Congress as Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine

Russia's ongoing battle with Silicon Valley and social media

IRS announces plan to end pandemic inventory backlog

Recommended Stories

  • Theodore Decker: Are we no longer shocked by the murder of innocent children?

    Three months ago, two gunmen on the city's Southeast Side killed a young man and two siblings, ages 6 and 9. No arrests have been made.

  • An essay for my sister: Elizabeth Helen Foster (Nov. 9, 1970 to March 15, 1992)

    On March 15, 1992, my sister was taken from this world after 21 years, 4 months and 6 days of living on it.

  • Lawyer for UK-Iranian Zaghari-Ratcliffe hopeful of good news soon

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The lawyer of detained British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said on Tuesday he was hopeful there would be good news soon, as Tehran and London pressed on with talks about a long-standing 400-million-pound ($520 mln) debt. When asked whether Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be released, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told Reuters: "I am hopeful that we will have good news soon." Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 and later convicted of plotting to overthrow the clerical establishment.

  • Police chief says fraud/ID theft a rising problem in Aurora in 2021

    Aurora Police Chief Brian Byard says fraud/ID theft was a rising problem in the city in 2021.

  • D.C. police arrest "cold blooded" suspect in homeless shootings

    D.C. police early Tuesday morning arrested the person they say is responsible for a series of shootings — including two fatal — against people experiencing homelessness. This was just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser teamed up with New York City's mayor to apprehend the suspect.Driving the news: A reward of $70,000 from both cities and the federal government was offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. Officials had released new photographs of the man sought Monday evening.Ge

  • Iran returns passport of detained UK charity worker

    Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe remains at her parents' home in Tehran, said Tulip Siddiq, her local lawmaker in the U.K. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has dual U.K.-Iranian citizenship, served five years in prison after being taken into custody at Tehran’s airport in April 2016. Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s local lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, also told The Associated Press she had received her British passport.

  • Museum Stabbing Suspect Rants About Getting ‘Framed and Evicted From MoMA’

    NYPDThe man suspected of stabbing two Museum of Modern Art employees took to social media on Sunday to rant about the attack and the police.“NOTE to catty beeyotches of the world, words are sharper than knives,” Gary Cabana, 60, wrote on his Facebook, adding, “Bipolar is a tough road to hoe. Dr. Jekyll to Mr. Hyde. THEN U get framed ind evicted from MoMA.”Cabana, who is on the run after allegedly attacking the two workers Saturday after his membership was revoked and he was denied entry, wrote t

  • Asian woman punched 125 times in New York attack; suspect charged with attempted murder as hate crime

    A man was charged with attempted murder in what police have described as a "brutal hate crime" against an Asian woman in New York state last week, with video

  • Elon Musk Has an Original Idea to End Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has already multiplied his gestures of support for Ukraine, which Russia invaded more than two weeks ago.

  • Man accused of trying to rape 19-year-old woman during job interview, Alabama cops say

    The man used his real name and address to apply for the job, officials said.

  • British businessman victim of execution-style hit in Mexican tourist zone

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -A British businessman living in Mexico was killed in front of his teenage daughter by gunmen who opened fire on his car near the popular tourist destination Playa del Carmen, according to a state government source and local media. The victim of the deadly attack on Saturday was Chris Cleave, 54, the source said. Cleave, a permanent resident of Mexico since 2013, was driving on a highway near Playa del Carmen in Quintana Roo state when his car was approached by two gunmen who opened fire.

  • Police Supt. David Brown's update on South Chicago mass shooting

    Police Supt. David Brown breaks down the details of a mass shooting in South Chicago in which seven people were struck Sunday afternoon.

  • Fake heiress Anna Sorokin is likely to have been deported, her attorney says

    Anna "Delvey" Sorokin, the infamous socialite who scammed New York City friends and businesses posing as a German heiress, was released from ICE custody.

  • Ex-Oregon prison nurse charged with sexually assaulting women in custody

    A former Oregon Department of Corrections nurse has been charged with sexually assaulting 12 inmates at the state’s women’s prison, federal prosecutors said Mon

  • Police investigating double stabbing inside Long Island home

    Police are investigating a deadly double stabbing inside a home in Nassau County.

  • Suspected killer Harvey Marcelin

    NYPD detectives escorted Harvey Marcelin out of the 75th Precinct station house and into a car. Marcelin, 83, said, "I need a lawyer." Already a convicted killer on lifetime parole, Marcelin is accused of killing a woman and cutting up her body.

  • Queens man with history of violence charged for attacking 2-year-old sitting in a stroller

    A man was charged on Saturday for flipping a toddler’s stroller into the street in East Flushing, New York, leaving the 2-year-old with cuts and bruises to her face. The unprovoked attack occurred on Friday around 6:20 a.m. after Christopher Elder, 31, began shouting at the child’s grandmother, Maria Zamora, while she was taking out the trash in east Flushing. According to a criminal complaint, Elder then allegedly grabbed the stroller that Sophia was sitting in and began to shake it, kicking it into the street shortly after.

  • Pennsylvania State Police investigating Cumberland County incident

    Pennsylvania State Police alerted people on Sunday night to avoid an area in Cumberland County.

  • [TRIGGER WARNING] Royce Reed Addresses Child Neglect Charge Over Disturbing Case Involving 14-Year-Old Son

    Reed shares a 14-year-old-son named Braylon with NBA star Dwight Howard.

  • In rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant

    Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Capitol riots defendant and release him from jail, a rare admission in a court filing that the Justice Department had violated his legal right to a speedy trial. At the same time, however, prosecutors asked permission to refile the criminal charges again, saying that apart from the Oath Keeper militia members who are facing seditious conspiracy charges, the defendant is facing "the most serious offenses charged in relation to the attack on the Capitol." In the filing, prosecutors said they had made a mistake by failing to secure an indictment or criminal information against Texas resident Lucas Denney within 30 days of his Dec. 13, 2021 arrest, as required by the Speedy Trial Act.