Suspect sought after one person shot outside a Hollywood-area supermarket
Police are searching for a suspect after one person was shot outside a Sprouts Farmers Market in the Hollywood area Monday night, according to authorities.
Officers were called at 7:33 p.m. to the market at North La Brea and Willoughby avenues, said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.
One person was hit and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Madison said.
Officers set up a perimeter and are searching for a suspect, he said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.