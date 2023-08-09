Suspect sought by police, accused of armed carjacking in Downtown Boston

Police are searching for a suspect they say stole a car at knifepoint in Boston’s downtown area Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to the area of 37 Merrimac Street around 10:28 a.m. found a victim who had reportedly been threatened with a knife in a carjacking incident, according to Boston Police.

The suspect is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years of age with facial hair wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large white “Under Armor” logo on the chest, blue jeans, black and gray sneakers carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

