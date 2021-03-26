Suspect sought after police chase

Mar. 26—New York State Police are searching for a suspect that led troopers on a car chase through multiple counties early Tuesday morning, March 25.

Troopers identified the suspect as 29-year-old Bahji Green, describing him as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 145 pounds. He has addresses listed in Prattsville and the New York City area.

Green was last seen driving toward the village of Delhi in a silver Toyota minivan with New York license plate JBU7991.

Green fled the scene when Catskill troopers responded to reports of a domestic incident at a residence in the town of Halcott at around 5 a.m., according to Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer.

Margaretville troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop when Green crossed into Delaware County on state Route 28 and began pursuit when he failed to comply, according to Dembinska.

When troopers ended the pursuit at around 5:30 a.m., police from the villages of Walton and Delhi set up a stationary roadblock at the intersection of county Route 2 and state Route 10 in Hamden, near the hamlet of DeLancey.

Green drove around the roadblock and toward a Walton police officer, who discharged his firearm toward the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported. It is unknown if the vehicle was struck by any bullets.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600.

The Mid-Hudson News reported in December 2019 that the Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested Green and a companion in Prattsville on charges of assault, unlawful imprisonment and child endangerment involving two children younger than 11 at the time.