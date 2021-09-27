Suspect sought in Pueblo Chile Fest shooting that left 1 man with life-threatening injuries

Sep. 26—Pueblo police officers responded to a reported shooting near the 100 block of S. Union Avenue around 10:44 p.m. Sept. 25.

A Pueblo Police Department news release states that one male was hit by gunfire and transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to the release, an investigation revealed that an alleged disturbance between two adult males occurred. The suspect fired multiple shots at the victim.

On the morning of Sept. 26, Pueblo PD sent a second release indicating it obtained a warrant for the arrest of 18-year-old Victor Villalobos in connection with the shooting.

If you have information regarding the case, call Detective Jose Medina at 320-6006. To submit an anonymous tip, visit pueblocrimestoppers.com or call 542-7867.

Former Chieftain reporter and event attendee Anthony Mestas posted a series of tweets surrounding the events.

Mestas tweeted "Gunshots at The Chile Fest" and followed up with a photo featuring a caption reading "Everyone asked to leave festival."

"People were running," Mestas said. "It was crazy. I heard over walkies to shut it (the festival) down ... tents ... everything."

Check back to chieftain.com for more details.

The charges listed in this story are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.

Luke Lyons is the news director of The Pueblo Chieftain. He can be reached via email at LLyons@chieftain.com.