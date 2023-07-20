Suspect sought after robbery at Gainesville bank
The Gainesville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a robbery suspect.
Police said they were called to the Truist Bank on Shallowford Road on Thursday around 10 a.m. in regard to a robbery.
The investigation revealed that a woman went inside a bank, gave a note demanding money, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Authorities did not provide a description of the woman or whether or not she left on foot or in a vehicle.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
