The Randall County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in an early morning drive-by shooting.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a possible drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two Road in rural Randall County at 12:55 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the office.

Deputies found one juvenile victim with gunshot wounds, and multiple bullet holes in the residence from where the call came.

Investigators from the RCSO Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded and conducted interviews with individuals at the residence, processing the crime scene for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Randall County Sheriff's Office at (806) 468-5800.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Suspect sought in rural drive-by shooting