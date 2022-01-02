Suspect sought in Saturday night shooting that left one injured

A suspect is at large after leaving one person injured in a shooting Saturday night.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to a calls about a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Ashley Lake Apartments in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

When they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound in their abdomen. The victim, who officials did not identify, was transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Officials did not say exactly where the shooting took place, but the apartment complex is immediately southwest of West Boynton Beach Boulevard and the Turnpike.

No description of the suspect was provided, but anyone who may have heard or saw anything related to the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 561-688-4026 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

