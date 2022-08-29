Suspect sought in Seaside gun incident

Aug. 29—SEASIDE — Police are seeking the whereabouts of Jeremy Lee Morinville, a 24-year-old Warrenton man considered a suspect in a gun incident Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:45 p.m., police received a report that a gunshot wound victim was being treated at Providence Seaside Hospital. The victim had been shot at his home and drove to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The injuries were described as non-life-threatening and the victim was taken to Portland for continuing care.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, police said, and police do not believe it was a random encounter.

Police said Morinville, who was recently released from prison, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Morinville's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or to contact Sgt. Detective Josh Gregory of the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.