Suspect sought for sexual assault at Walmart in South Philly: officials

TechCrunch

A group of large investors in Byju's has called for an extraordinary general meeting where they seek to change the leadership at Byju's days after the edtech group launched a rights issue at $25 million pre-money valuation. The consortium of investors said it has called for the EGM following "many months of continued efforts" to address the "persistent issues" at Byju's, which at the time of its last fundraise in 2022 was the most valuable edtech globally. It initially issued the request for EGM in December before the rights issue.