Suspect sought in shooting near Baxter Springs

Apr. 19—COLUMBUS, Kan. — A 38-year-old man is being sought in connection with an early Monday shooting that injured a 41-year-old victim west of Baxter Springs, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of the shooting just after midnight and located the victim, who was taken to a Joplin hospital with injuries not deemed life-threatening, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending further investigation, but the sheriff's office said that a warrant had been issued for the arrest if 38-year-old Shawn Houston on a charge of second-degree attempted murder. The sheriff's office said Houston should be considered armed and dangerous.