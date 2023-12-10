Suspect sought in shooting near downtown Santa Fe that injured woman

Dec. 9—One woman was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown and police are looking for a suspect, warning he is armed and dangerous.

Police were dispatched to the Allsup's Convenience Store, 305 N. Guadalupe St., around 2:20 p.m. in response to a shooting near Rio Grande Avenue and Piñon Drive, Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin said. The intersection is near the former St. Catherine Indian School.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to a Santa Fe police news release.

Police late Saturday identified the suspect as Nathan Christopher Ludlow Warner, 32, who left the scene on foot armed with a rifle, according to the news release. Warner may have been wearing a protective ballistic vest and has several tattoos on his face, police said.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Warner with attempted murder; shooting at or from a motor vehicle causing great bodily harm; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about Warner's whereabouts should contact the Regional Emergency Communications Center at 504-428-3710. Police asked those who may see Warner not to approach him and to call 911.

Court and state inmate records show several past arrests for Warner and indicate he is on probation.

The investigation is ongoing.