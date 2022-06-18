Suspect sought in shooting that wounded a toddler

Jun. 18—Law enforcement authorities are seeking a 23-year-old man who allegedly shot and wounded a toddler Friday night inside a home in the 2500 block of Ellis Street in Brunswick.

Aaron Holland of Brunswick is wanted on arrest warrants through the Glynn County Police Department and the county sheriff's office, Brunswick police Capt. Angela Smith said. He is to be considered armed and dangerous, she said.

The 2-year-old wounded boy was taken by private citizens to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was flown to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville to receive further treatment for his injuries, Smith said.

Police allege Holland fired a gun from inside the bathroom of a crowded home on Ellis Street at 10:30 p.m., striking the child. Several adults and four children under 10 years old were inside the home at the time, Smith said.

Brunswick police, county police, the sheriff's office, county school police and Jesup police are taking part in the investigation, Smith said.

"We will continue to work as a unified force until Mr. Holland is apprehended," Smith said.